Friday, July 7, is the deadline for a group to turn in petitions on a proposed initiative to roll back Washington’s rule on transgender bathrooms and locker rooms.

OLYMPIA — A group seeking to roll back Washington state’s transgender bathroom and locker-room rule has told the Washington Secretary of State’s Office that it plans to hand in its initiative petitions Friday.

The group, Just Want Privacy, is scheduled to turn in petitions for proposed Initiative 1552 at 3 p.m. on Friday, the last day possible, according to Erich Ebel, spokesman for the Secretary of State’s Office.

If it qualifies for the November ballot, I-1552 would make Washington be a key battleground in the national debate over what spaces, such as bathrooms and locker rooms, transgender people are allowed to use.

The initiative push comes after the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year declined to hear a case about a transgender Virginia high-school student who had sued for the right to use a high school boys’ bathroom.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has nixed Obama-era guidelines that were intended to protect transgender students.

I-1552 would reverse a 2015 state regulation that guarantees people access to areas like bathrooms and locker rooms according to the gender with which they live — as opposed to the gender with which they were born.

The state has said the rule, issued by the state Human Rights Commission, did not introduce a new right but clarified a 2006 law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Just Want Privacy has argued the rule could be used as a shield for sexual predators to enter such spaces and possibly harm women and children — actions that are already unlawful.

Opponents of the initiative — including many businesses with a presence in Washington — have called it discriminatory.

“We don’t need self-appointed restroom cops,” Seth Kirby, chair of Washington Won’t Discriminate, which opposes I-1552, said in a statement earlier this year.

“Since Washington passed the existing law in 2006, there have been no reported increases in public safety incidents in gender-segregated areas,” added Kirby, a transgender man.

In order to qualify for the November election ballot, Just Want Privacy must submit about 260,000 valid petition signatures. Groups often turn in tens of thousands of additional signatures, to account for those that are found not valid.

As of Wednesday, the group said it had gathered about 206,000 signatures toward its goal of 330,000, according to its website.

Last year, the group failed to get enough signatures in a similar push.

Initiative organizers have said an earlier signature-gathering start this time around could help their efforts.