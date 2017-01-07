Phil Fortunato, a newly elected state representative, will fill the state Senate seat vacated by longtime Sen. Pam Roach’s election to the Pierce County Council. Fortunato was Roach’s preferred choice to fill the seat.

The King and Pierce county councils chose newly elected Republican state Rep. Phil Fortunato on Saturday to fill the state Senate seat vacated by longtime Sen. Pam Roach’s election to the Pierce County Council.

Fortunato, 63, was Roach’s preferred successor and the top choice of Republican precinct officials in the 31st Legislative District in which he will serve.

Roach, a conservative, often-controversial Republican who had served in the Senate since 1990, was elected to the Pierce County Council in November. Fortunato was elected to the state House in November, after previously serving one term from 1999 to 2001 and running unsuccessfully in 2014.

Since the 31st District covers parts of both southern King County and northern Pierce County, the two county councils held a joint session at Fife City Hall to choose Roach’s replacement. County councils are not obligated to select the top choice nominated by the local party to fill a vacant legislative seat, but they usually do.

After choosing Fortunato, a longtime contractor, the councils then chose Republican Morgan Irwin, 33, an Enumclaw City Council member and Seattle police officer, to fill Fortunato’s House seat.

Last summer, The Seattle Times reported that Roach had come under FBI scrutiny, partly in connection to her efforts to boost Fortunato’s campaign for the House, including offering him a job in her legislative office.

In nominating Fortunato for the Senate seat, along with two lesser-known candidates, 31st District Republicans passed over Rep. Drew Stokesbary, who was preferred by many in the party’s more moderate wing.

“He was never one of Pam Roach’s acolytes,” former Republican Secretary of State Sam Reed wrote of Stokesbary in a letter to other local Republicans. “She couldn’t/can’t control him.”

Fortunato, who campaigned for the state House as a “taxpayer representative,” was sworn into office shortly after he was chosen by the county councils.

“Pam Roach did such a remarkable job for our district and the people of Washington,” he said in a prepared statement. “I am honored to receive this appointment and look forward to fighting on behalf of taxpayers and the American worker on day one.”