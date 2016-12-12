The Seattle City Council is set to vote Monday on an ordinance that would cap the move-in money landlords are allowed to charge and give renters the right to pay their move-in costs in installments.

It’s not rent control, which state law prohibits Seattle from enacting. But City Councilmember Kshama Sawant thinks this ordinance is the next-best thing.

The council plans to hold its final vote Monday on Sawant-proposed legislation that would cap the move-in money landlords are allowed to charge and give renters the right to pay their move-in costs in installments.

Introduced in July, the ordinance cleared Sawant’s energy and environment committee last month in a 6-0 vote.

Dozens of landlords who showed up to the committee meeting slammed the ordinance as unfair.

Some said the restrictions on move-in charges would prompt them to raise rents. Others warned that the legislation would push them to sell their properties and said that could result in older rentals being torn down and replaced with pricier buildings.

They described themselves as “small landlords” with modest holdings, as opposed to corporations that own multiple larger buildings.

Supporters of the ordinance pushed back, saying many renters simply don’t have enough money to immediately cover a hefty security deposit, first month’s rent, last month’s rent, screening fees, cleaning fees and other costs.

The ordinance would limit the combined cost of a security deposit and any nonrefundable fees to no more than the amount of the first month’s rent.

It would limit pet-damage deposits to 25 percent of the first month’s rent.

Renters would have the right to pay their move-in costs in installments or according to alternative plans agreed to with their landlords.