Reacting to new information about sexual-abuse allegations against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, City Councilmember M. Lorena González said in a statement Monday she’s asked Murray to consider stepping down.

And if the mayor doesn’t resign, then the council should convene a committee no later than July 24 “to determine if a transition in executive leadership is merited under these circumstances,” González said.

“A collaborative approach is my preferred approach but the leadership of this City, including the Mayor, must proceed in a manner that will balance the ongoing need to effectively govern while acknowledging the grave harm caused by proceeding with a status-quo mentality,” she said. “This situation is unprecedented in our city’s history. We cannot pretend otherwise.”

Newly released records, previously thought destroyed, show that an Oregon child-welfare investigator concluded in 1984 Murray had sexually abused his foster son, Jeffrey Simpson, when Simpson was a teenager.

The mayor denies the allegations. In an interview last week, he underscored that prosecutors had decided decades ago not to charge him.

If Murray were to resign, Council President Bruce Harrell would be called upon to serve as acting mayor. If Harrell declined, the council would select another member for the position.

Seattle’s city charter says, “The Mayor may be removed from office after a hearing, for any willful violation of duty, or for the commission of an offense involving moral turpitude, upon written notice from the City Council at least five days before the hearing. He or she shall have the right to be present, to the aid of counsel, to offer evidence and to be heard in his or her own behalf. Upon the affirmative vote of two-thirds of all the members of the City Council, acting as a court of impeachment, the office shall become vacant.”

González’s call for Murray to step down came in a lengthy statement.

“Since April, our City has reeled in the aftermath of sexual abuse allegations made against Mayor Ed Murray. I, like many in our community, take these allegations seriously. As a civil rights lawyer, I also take seriously a person’s inalienable right to due process as guaranteed by our U.S. Constitution,” González said.

“The recent article published in The Seattle Times contains additional details about an administrative investigation conducted by a social worker in the State of Oregon’s Child Protective Services unit after Jeff Simpson self-reported being sexually abused in Murray’s home. That investigation file, the prosecuting attorney’s letter and related police reports continue to raise questions about what occurred in the early 1980s between Murray and Jeff Simpson, while Mr. Simpson was placed in Murray’s home as a foster child,” González added.

“These documents daylight additional facts and a related administrative conclusion that the alleged sexual abuse did occur. That investigation resulted in a permanent administrative action that unequivocally prohibits Murray from being a foster parent in the State of Oregon to this date. As a dogged advocate for sexual abuse survivors, I take these administrative findings very seriously, and they raise grave concerns. Those concerns include creating a chilling effect on the willingness of other similarly-situated sexual abuse survivors to come forward and break the silence.”

The council member, who before running for office served as the mayor’s legal counsel, praised Murray’s work leading Seattle.

“I have had an opportunity to work both for and with the Mayor, first as his legal counsel and now as a councilmember. I believe that together we have been able to achieve great results for the people of Seattle because of our positive and productive relationship. Together, we have significantly advanced police reform, banned conversion therapy on minors, funded a $1 million civil legal aid program for immigrants and refugees and doubled-down on our welcoming city commitments. For these achievements, I am incredibly grateful to the Mayor and his staff. The Mayor’s collaborative approach and his tireless commitment to public service is to be admired. These achievements and my admiration for his ability to get things done are why I endorsed his bid for re-election before these allegations came to light.”