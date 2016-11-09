Politics was part of nearly every conversation at King County’s crisis phone line.

Politics was the talk of coffee shops, downtown chatter and throughout the news media Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The topic was also part of nearly every conversation at King County’s 24-hour crisis line phone bank Tuesday night and through Wednesday morning, said Kathleen Southwick, the crisis center’s executive director.

“Virtually every call had political context,” said Southwick said. “I think they will continue on.”

She said callers are “confused” and “their emotions are jumbled.”

“A lot of the people are feeling isolated. They’re watching TV by themselves and feeling very alone,” she said. “We’re trying to empathize with them and provide support.”

Southwick said it’s important to reach out to those who might be feeling alone by “listening, empathizing, reflecting” and then discussing “what they can do and what they can control.”

She encouraged anyone feeling despair over the election result to call.

“It is a safe place to call,” she said.

People can reach the crisis center at all hours by dialing 206-461-3222.