An airline-catering company must pay more than $335,000 for violating Seattle’s minimum-wage law, city officials say.
The order announced Wednesday by the city’s labor-standards office means some workers could receive nearly $7,000, according to a news release.
The case began with a complaint that LSG Sky Chefs had failed to increase wages for its Seattle-based workers after the law went into effect on April 1, 2015.
The complaint came from the United Here! Local 8 hospitality-workers union, said Elliott Bronstein, spokesman for the labor-standards office.
Sky Chefs — a subsidiary of the German company Lufthansa — challenged the complaint, arguing it was exempt from the minimum-wage law.
But an investigation by the labor-standards office concluded that the company was indeed culpable.
Wednesday’s news release said the investigation was delayed when Sky Chefs released weekly payroll records to the office in a nonalphabetized stack of 14,000 individual pieces of paper.
Investigators spent 201 hours calculating what the company’s workers were owed, the release said.
The office has ordered Sky Chefs to pay $109,320 in damages and $210,213 in back wages and interest to 156 workers, plus $15,500 to the city in penalties.
The company has 15 days to appeal the order, Bronstein said.
Sky Chefs didn’t immediately reply to an email Wednesday seeking comment.
