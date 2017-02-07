Seattle’s proposed University District upzone cleared a major hurdle Tuesday, as the council’s land-use committee voted unanimously to move ahead with the changes.

The full council will likely hold a final vote later this month.

The upzone has been in the works for years, with the goal of allowing taller buildings near a light-rail station scheduled to open in 2021.

The changes would trigger a new program requiring developers to help create affordable housing.

Critics say the upzone, by encouraging redevelopment, would accelerate the displacement of poor and working-class U District residents.

They say developers would replace older apartment buildings and rental homes with office towers and upscale apartments, making the neighborhood more like South Lake Union.

Though proponents argue that the changes are needed to boost the U District’s housing supply, the city says developers are unlikely to build residential high-rises in the near future, even with the upzone.

The University of Washington, a big landowner, has pushed for the changes with the aim of turning the neighborhood into an incubator for tech startups.

The land-use committee amended the upzone Tuesday to postpone changes on University Way Northeast, also known as The Ave.

Some owners of small businesses on The Ave are worried about the upzone and want more time to study how it could affect them.

The committee voted 4-3 to add some blocks between Northeast 50th and Northeast 52nd streets to the upzone area.

Councilmembers Rob Johnson, Tim Burgess, Sally Bagshaw and M. Lorena González backed the addition, while Mike O’Brien, Lisa Herbold and Kshama Sawant opposed it.

The committee discussed but didn’t vote on slightly increasing the affordable-housing requirements for blocks that would be upzoned the most.

The council plans to consider upzones for other neighborhoods across Seattle later this year and in 2018.