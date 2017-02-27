The Transit Riders Union and other local organizations are launching a campaign called “Trump Proof Seattle” for a city income tax.

Transit Riders Union General Secretary Katie Wilson said the campaign is a response to the threat of Seattle losing federal funding under President Donald Trump.

But the campaign is also an attempt to test whether an income tax can be allowed under Washington state’s constitution, Wilson said. If Seattle were to adopt such a tax, the measure would almost certainly be challenged in court.

“We’re looking at what’s going on at the national level with Trump throwing executive orders around and seeing what sticks,” Wilson said. “From our side, we need to be a little bolder about trying things and seeing what sticks.”

She said there are ongoing discussions about the details, including exactly what would be taxed, what the money would pay for and how it would reach the ballot.

The Trump Proof Seattle coalition is most strongly considering a 2.5 percent tax only on unearned income, Wilson said. It would apply to households with adjusted gross incomes of more than $250,000 a year.

Roughly 5 percent to 10 percent of Seattle households fall into that category, according to the coalition.

Unearned income would include capital gains, interest and dividends but not business income, rental income, stock options and sales of primary residences.

The coalition estimates the tax would generate about $100 million a year. Some potential uses for the money are affordable housing, transit service and green jobs, Wilson said.

She said the money could also replace federal funding. Trump has threatened to block grants to so-called sanctuary cities. Mayor Ed Murray considers Seattle a sanctuary city because it limits its own involvement in immigration enforcement.

“We don’t want to get too hung up on what it would fund in case there’s a challenge,” Wilson said. “We’re still talking about that.”

The coalition could collect signatures for a citizen initiative. The aim would likely be to qualify an initiative for the November ballot, Wilson said.

Another option would be the City Council adopting an income tax directly into law. The coalition has met with multiple members, Wilson said.

“We have strong interest from a number of them,” she said.

Olympia voters rejected a ballot measure in November that would have imposed a 1.5 percent city tax on all income for households making more than $200,000 a year.

The income tax, which would have raised $2 million for college-tuition assistance, lost 52 percent to 48 percent.

Olympia’s mayor and City Council stood against the measure, and opponents had some success accusing supporters of not being forthright about using the measure as a legal test case, Wilson said.

She said the Transit Riders Union is taking a leading role because the organization is tired of asking voters to grit their teeth and pass taxes that hit poor people the hardest.

“We’ve been putting boots on the ground for all these transit measures because we want to improve the transit system,” Wilson said.

“But all these measures have been really regressive. We’ve had to go to our members and the public and say, ‘If you want a better transit system, then we have to raise the sales tax or slap on some more car-tab fees or raise property taxes.’ ”