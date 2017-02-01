The proposed legislation represents an important step in the city’s effort to comply with a 2012 federal consent decree requiring the Seattle Police Department to curb excessive force and biased policing.

In a long-awaited move, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is sending legislation to the City Council to enact a broad range of police-accountability reforms, he announced Wednesday.

It’s an important step in the city’s effort to comply with and get out from under a 2012 federal consent decree requiring the Seattle Police Department to curb excessive force and biased policing.

Murray’s proposed legislation calls for the creation of a powerful, civilian-led Office of Inspector General to provide department oversight and serve as a permanent monitor to make sure it carries out constitutional policing.

Invoking the names of people across the country who have been fatally shot by police, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said he was sending police-accountability legislation to the City Council. (Daniel Beekman / The Seattle Times)

The legislation would maintain a civilian-led Office of Police Accountability to perform internal investigations, increasing independence from the department by adding civilian staff.

And it would make permanent the Community Police Commission, a temporary civilian group created as part of the consent decree. The commission gives the public a voice in police accountability.

Murray initially promised to send the legislation to the council in 2015, having outlined a police-accountability plan in 2014.

Some elements of his plan were immediately implemented. But others, requiring legislative approval, were delayed amid tensions between the mayor, commission members and Seattle’s police unions.

The federal judge overseeing the consent decree — along with the court-appointed monitor for the decree, eight members of the council and commission members — have agreed on the main points of Murray’s proposed legislation.

But many of the reforms are subject to bargaining with the police unions, which complicates the process.

The mayor has for years, in closed-door negotiations, been trying to hammer out a contract with the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild, which represents the departments rank and file.

A potential deal fell through in July, when the union’s members voted against it.

There’s nothing in the legislation Murray is sending the council that would make the city’s bargaining with police unions more transparent to the public while bargaining is in progress.

The appointment process for the inspector general could stir debate among council members. Rather than give himself that power, the mayor is proposing that a special, three-member council committee have it, after a national search.