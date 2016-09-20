Seattle’s city attorney is suing as many as 36 people who officials believe were involved in the illegal cutting down of more than 150 trees in a public greenbelt by West Seattle view homes.

Two lawsuits filed Tuesday in King County Superior Court seek more than $1.6 million in combined damages and fines.

The suits, which cover two different sections of the greenbelt, allege timber trespass, damage to land, trespass, negligence, environmental violations, parks-code violations and tree-management violations.

They identify six defendants by name and also list as defendants as many as 30 Jane and John Does.

More than an acre of the greenbelt on the hillside north and east of the 3200 block of 35th Avenue Southwest was wiped out, The Seattle Times reported in March.

The downed trees of varying sizes include big-leaf maples and Scouler’s willows, and were left lying on the slope.

No permits were issued to authorize the cutting.

In March, Holmes said the people responsible for the cutting, including at least one homeowner, could face criminal charges.

He asked the Seattle Police Department to find out who ordered, paid for and carried out the destruction.

“We launched an investigation to assess the extent of and identify the responsible parties,” Holmes said in a statement Tuesday. “To that end, we retained a consulting arborist to assess the damage and prepare a comprehensive restoration plan.

“No one has yet come forward to give the city the full story of what happened despite SPD’s best efforts and extensive investigation. However, we are satisfied that we now know enough to proceed with lawsuits. We expect to learn that additional people, beyond those named in the lawsuits, were involved with the cutting as the suits progress,” the statement said.

Holmes added, “The SPD criminal investigation of this matter is ongoing, and it is possible that SPD will refer this matter to the King County prosecutor or my office in the future for potential criminal prosecution.”

One suit alleges Stanley J. and Mary E. Harrelson, along with Martin E. and Karrie Riemer, hired Forrest F. Bishop and John Russo to cut trees across from their properties.

The other alleges Kostas A. and Linda C. Kyrimis, along with other homeowners, hired people to cut trees to improve their views.