An ordinance sponsored by Councilmember Mike O’Brien could give activists another chance to stop King County from building a new youth detention center.

The Seattle City Council plans to vote Tuesday afternoon on an ordinance that could give opponents of a new King County youth jail another chance to stop the project.

At issue is the city construction department’s decision in December to approve a master-use permit for the jail and a new youth courthouse in the Central Area.

The group, called Ending the Prison Industrial Complex — Seattle, appealed the decision to the city’s hearing examiner, joined by dozens of other organizations, including the NAACP-Seattle King County and the Tenants Union of Washington State.

But Hearing Examiner Sue Tanner dismissed the case in March. According to the law, Tanner lacked jurisdiction to hear the appeal, she ruled.

Councilmember Mike O’Brien’s ordinance would spell out in law that such a permit decision can be appealed to the hearing examiner. The change would be retroactive.

Whether the ordinance would allow activists to halt the county’s project is somewhat unclear. They also have a legal challenge pending in King County Superior Court.

During a briefing Tuesday morning, Councilmembers Sally Bagshaw and Tim Burgess expressed concerns about derailing a project many years in the making.

But O’Brien said activists deserve to have their appeal heard and described his ordinance as correcting an error.

When the council passed a bill in 2014 allowing the city to waive certain development standards in approving the county’s permit, council members intended to make the decision appealable. But there was a technical mistake, O’Brien said.

Tuesday’s vote is part of a long-running battle between the county and project foes.

County voters in 2012 approved a $210 million levy to pay for a new juvenile-justice complex, and state law requires the county to maintain a youth-detention center.

Supporters of the project note it will have fewer jail beds than the existing center.

Opponents claim the 2012 ballot language wasn’t clear and say the money earmarked for the jail would be better spent on community alternatives to incarceration.

The county has reduced youth detention by more than 70 percent since the 1990s, but black youths are still much more likely to be jailed.

The issue may come up this summer during debates between mayoral candidates. In January, Mayor Ed Murray asked county leaders to “take a second look” at the project’s design. Murray is no longer running for re-election.