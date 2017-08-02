Jenny Durkan remained comfortably in first place in the top-two, non-partisan primary that sets the field for November.

Cary Moon expanded her slim lead over Nikkita Oliver in Wednesday returns as the two battled for second place in the primary election for Seattle mayor.

The urban planner’s advantage over the educator and attorney is now 1,978 votes, up from 1,457 in Tuesday returns.

Moon’s share of the vote grew from 15.6 percent to 15.7 percent, while Oliver’s share slipped from 13.9 percent to 13.8 percent, as about 15,000 additional ballots were counted.

The top two finishers in the nonpartisan race will advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

Jenny Durkan remained comfortably in first place, though her share of the vote shrank slightly, from 31.6 percent Tuesday night to 31.5 percent. She gained nearly 5,000 votes.

“We’re not yet claiming victory,” Moon said in a statement. “As an engineer, I want to make sure we have our facts right, and as a coalition builder I respect the positions of my fellow candidates. It’s going to take all of us working together to ensure our city’s future is not sold to the highest bidder. Let’s see what tomorrow’s counts show us.”

Ballots will continue to be counted for several days, and the results won’t be officially certified until Aug. 15.

Machine recounts are mandatory when candidates are separated by fewer than 2,000 votes and also less than 0.5 percent of the total votes cast for both candidates.

Manual recounts are mandatory when the gap is fewer than 1,000 votes and also less than 0.25 percent of the total votes cast for both candidates.

Separately, candidates can request recounts.