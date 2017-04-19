Cary Moon, a landscape designer and engineer best known for her activism against the Alaskan Way Viaduct replacement tunnel, will run for mayor of Seattle.

Cary Moon, a landscape designer and engineer best known for her activism against the Alaskan Way Viaduct replacement tunnel, will run for mayor of Seattle this year.

She’s the mystery candidate the consulting firm Moxie Media said was considering a bid earlier this month. That tease came shortly after child sexual-abuse allegations against Mayor Ed Murray shook up the political landscape.

“We’ve been working with a viable, resourced potential challenger for a couple of months now,” Moxie Media partner Heather Weiner said at the time, causing tongues to wag in City Hall and beyond.

Moon helped found the People’s Waterfront Coalition in 2004 to advocate for replacing the downtown-waterfront viaduct with housing, stores and parks rather than a surface highway or a tunnel.

The Stranger gave her a “political genius” award for that work in 2007, and the Municipal League named her “citizen of the year” in 2009.

The 53-year-old teamed up with Stranger writer Charles Mudede last year on a series of pieces about the city’s affordable-housing crisis.

“I will use my expertise as an urban planner, engineer and civic leader to develop strategies that strike Seattle’s problems at their root cause, not just address the symptoms,” Moon said in a statement Wednesday.

“Seattle’s prosperity should provide shared opportunity and success for everyone, not just the wealthy elite. We can’t let the future of our city be sold to the highest bidder.”

The city may be moving on from Moon’s signature issue. After years of delays and cost overruns, boring-machine Bertha completed its work on the tunnel this month.

And Moon isn’t the only tunnel opponent in the race. Former Mayor Mike McGinn, who announced a comeback campaign Monday, sought to stop the project.

Another outsider candidate, educator Nikkita Oliver, began running weeks before Murray was sued by a Kent man alleging abuse.

The mayor has denied the claims against him, vowing to press ahead with his quest for re-election.