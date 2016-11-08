Initiative 732, the nation’s first state ballot measure to impose a carbon tax on fossil fuels, failed Tuesday on a crowded slate of statewide initiatives facing Washington voters this November.

Initiative 732, which sought to apply a tax on energy-derived coal, oil gas had garnered 41.5 percent in initial ballot counts.

The measure had trouble marshaling consensus among progressive and environmental groups. State budget analysts also projected I-732 — whose authors tried to make “revenue neutral” — actually would bring a short-term cut to Washington’s general fund of $797.2 million over six fiscal years. Backers dispute the analysis.

The Sierra Club, Washington Conservation Voters and Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee separately opposed the measure due to budgetary and other concerns. Some groups discussed supporting an alternative measure in the future aimed at raising surplus revenue to invest in clean-energy and other pollution-reducing projects.

A late influx of campaign money from oil and utilities industries sought to torpedo the measure.

Kyle Murphy, co-director of the Carbon Washington campaign, said, “No matter what, we are in this for the long haul. The climate isn’t going to wait.”

