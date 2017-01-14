The Womxn’s March on Seattle — which is being held in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington in D.C. — will begin with a rally at 10 a.m. in Seattle’s Judkins Park and end at Seattle Center.

The Womxn’s March on Seattle — which is being held in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington — will begin at 10 a.m. next Saturday with a rally in Seattle’s Judkins Park, and end at Seattle Center.

It is one of 11 sister marches planned in Washington state and, with an estimated 30,000 participants, it is expected to be the third-largest in the country following similar marches in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

The march will be silent for most of its 3.6 miles — organizers say the idea is to model similar practices from the civil-rights era, and that asking people to march without shouting or chanting will be a statement of unity and a rebuke of anger.

The rally is expected to end at about 11 a.m., with the trek beginning right afterward, lasting until about 4 p.m.

As a security precaution, the exact route won’t be released until shortly before the event. However, organizers said the route will be accessible to people who use motorized and nonmotorized mobility vehicles, as well as strollers. Participants are encouraged to bring their children and families.

More than 200 organizations dedicated to social justice, civil rights, reproductive freedom and other causes will be represented at Judkins Park during the rally, and organizers are urging every participant to connect with, and volunteer for, groups they care about.

In a prepared statement, organizers said community activists and social-justice leaders will speak at the rally about “issues threatened by the incoming Presidential administration, such as the safety and well-being of undocumented people, reproductive and LGBTQI rights, combating climate change, and more.”

They spell the word “women” with an “x” as a way to stress that different forms of discrimination “intersect, overlap, and reinforce each other.”

More information about transportation, lodging, carpools and other logistics can be found at the official website: womxnsmarchseattle.wordpress.com.