Six leading contenders for mayor, in the first open race since 1997, participated in a forum, seeking to impress an audience of union members.

More anti-bias training for city employees, schedule protections for additional private-sector workers, and a new tax on the incomes of high earners.

Those were policies six leading candidates for Seattle mayor said they would support as they sought to impress an audience of union members Thursday night at a forum sponsored by the King County Labor Council.

Former Mayor Mike McGinn, attorney and educator Nikkita Oliver, state Sen. Bob Hasegawa, urban planner Cary Moon, former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan, and Jessyn Farrell, who left the statehouse earlier this week to focus on campaigning, took part in the first major forum since 21 candidates last month filed for the August primary.

They’re competing in Seattle’s first open-seat mayoral race since 1997, after Ed Murray ended his re-election bid May 9. And their task in a crowded race, less than two months before ballots hit the mail, is to let voters know who they are.

In this case, the voters were union workers.

When asked to name an issue on which she had clashed with unions, Farrell initially drew a blank. “We have not disagreed,” she said.

She later cited as unpopular her recent vote to retrieve money from Sound Transit to refund part of what motorists have paid in inflated car-tab fees.

But she seemed to score points when she proposed Seattle adopt a bill of rights for domestic workers.

Durkan was the candidate least bullish on the city income tax that many unions desire, praising the idea but expressing skepticism it would survive a legal challenge.

To address homelessness, she suggested the city open up community centers to move people off the streets. “More emergency shelter today,” Durkan said.

Other candidates said more 24-hour shelters with minimal rules would help.

Hasegawa struck a populist tone, telling rank-and-file city employees he would “thin out” middle management in order to better pay “people actually doing the work.”

He said a municipal bank would help Seattle create public housing, while Oliver said she would make use of surplus city properties to build more affordable homes.

Oliver said additional mother-in-law apartments would help families secure housing, and she called for more transparency in negotiations with Seattle’s police unions.

McGinn repeatedly referenced his time as mayor, arguing he was on the right track before Murray unseated him. He received kudos for opposing a development project in 2013 because a supermarket involved was nonunion.

And he said allowing noncitizens to vote in city elections has been a longtime goal.

Moon said more robust enforcement of the Seattle’s labor laws is needed. The city should be setting racial and gender-equity goals for local companies, she argued.