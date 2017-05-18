From climate change to business, trade and transportation, Gov. Jay Inslee and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have much to talk about in their meeting in Seattle.

Gov. Jay Inslee and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, scheduled to meet Thursday morning in Seattle, have much to discuss.

The two progressive leaders are expected to talk about business, trade and transportation, according to a news release by Inslee’s office.

Last year, Inslee and officials from the province of British Columbia — where, before his political life, Trudeau taught math and French — pledged to build closer relationships between their regional economies, which both include booming high-tech sectors.

As Inslee put it at the time: “There’s something special in the water of the Salish Sea.”

With wildfire season approaching, the governor and Prime Minister Thursday were also expected to confer on climate change.

Both leaders have experienced firsthand the ravages of summer wildfires, which experts say are at least partly due to climate change.

Blazes in 2016 forced tens of thousands of Canadians to flee their homes.

In 2014 and again in 2015, Washington state experienced back-to-back record-setting wildfires that each burned millions of acres and destroyed hundreds of homes.

Inslee was scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. in Seattle with Trudeau, the son of a former prime minister who went from being a teacher to leading America’s northern neighbor.

Tall and charismatic, Trudeau is also known for being objectified on the internet through memes and articles.

The meeting — which may also include discussion of high-speed rail between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. — comes amid the stark backdrop of President Donald Trump, a climate change denier who has a pledged an America-first agenda.

Trump has promised to build a wall along the Mexican border and until a few weeks ago, had threatened to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement, of which Canada is a member.

Even as his high-profile travel ban suffered setbacks in the courts, news reports documented immigrants in the United States trickling across the border north into Canada, fearful of their future in the America.