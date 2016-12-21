Burien won’t imminently be a sanctuary city after all. The city attorney told the City Council that its sanctuary-city ordinance had not passed, because it had the support of only a majority of council members present, not a majority of the entire council.

Scratch that. Burien isn’t imminently going to be a so-called sanctuary city after all.

Late Monday evening, the Burien City Council voted 3-2 to bar city employees from asking for documentation of a person’s immigration status. The ordinance’s supporters, council members included, celebrated. But the jubilance was short-lived.

The vote took place after 10:30 p.m. Monday, after both the city’s mayor and deputy mayor had left the meeting, without voting.

On Wednesday, the city attorney wrote to the interim city manager to say the sanctuary-city ordinance did not, in fact, receive enough votes to pass.

“I’ve reviewed the record of Monday night’s meeting and listened to the tape,” Burien city attorney Lisa Marshall wrote. “Four votes — not three — were required to adopt the sanctuary city ordinance.”

She referenced Washington state law that governs how city-council meetings are conducted.

“The passage of any ordinance, grant or revocation of franchise or license, and any resolution for the payment of money shall require the affirmative vote of at least a majority of the whole membership of the council,” the law says.

The Burien City Council has seven members. Four members constitute a majority. So, no matter how many members are present, it takes four votes to pass any substantive changes.

The proposed ordinance would not be a huge change. Burien contracts with the King County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement, and King County has longstanding policies restricting deputies from holding people strictly based on their immigration status.

Councilmember Lauren Berkowitz, the lead supporter of the sanctuary-city ordinance, said she was frustrated the ordinance has now come up at two meetings and would try again at the council’s next meeting on Jan. 9.

“I think it’s convenient the mayor controls placement of items on the agenda, put it deep into the meeting both times and left early both times,” she said. “If the council members want to vote no, they should do it openly and not through back-door wrangling and avoidance.”

Mayor Lucy Krakowiak did not immediately respond to a request for comment.