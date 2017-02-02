The councilwoman reportedly said she was provoked by two men at the Senate confirmation hearing who were "high-fiving and fist-bumping."

A Bremerton city councilwoman was arrested Tuesday after shouting at a confirmation hearing for President Trump’s pick for attorney general, U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, according to the Kitsap Sun.

The Senate Judiciary Committee was debating Trump’s pick when Councilwoman Leslie Daugs shouted, “This is bull—-” and was arrested by Capitol Police.

In Washington, D.C., with her husband, she was released about four hours later, the Kitsap Sun reports.

Daugs told the newspaper that she was provoked by two men at hearing who were “high-fiving and fist-bumping” while Republicans lauded Sessions.

“All their little antics went unnoticed,” Daugs told the Kitsap Sun. “And my antic was noticed.”