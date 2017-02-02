The councilwoman reportedly said she was provoked by two men at the Senate confirmation hearing who were "high-fiving and fist-bumping."
A Bremerton city councilwoman was arrested Tuesday after shouting at a confirmation hearing for President Trump’s pick for attorney general, U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, according to the Kitsap Sun.
The Senate Judiciary Committee was debating Trump’s pick when Councilwoman Leslie Daugs shouted, “This is bull—-” and was arrested by Capitol Police.
In Washington, D.C., with her husband, she was released about four hours later, the Kitsap Sun reports.
Daugs told the newspaper that she was provoked by two men at hearing who were “high-fiving and fist-bumping” while Republicans lauded Sessions.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Police: Edmonds woman declares, ‘I am a serial killer!’ and stabs date in the chest
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- ‘Divestment is our goal’: Seattle City Council to vote on pulling $3 billion from Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline WATCH
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson on Donald Trump: 'This thing is getting out of hand'
“All their little antics went unnoticed,” Daugs told the Kitsap Sun. “And my antic was noticed.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.