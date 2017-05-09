A state board has partly reversed the demotion of David Dunnington, a Washington corrections official connected with the long-running mistaken early release of prisoners.

OLYMPIA — A state board has partly reversed the demotion of a Washington corrections official connected with the long-running mistaken early release of prisoners due to a long-standing computer programming error.

The Washington Personnel Resources Board on Tuesday released a decision limiting the demotion of David Dunnington to one year.

Dunnington was one of a handful of state employees demoted last year by Gov. Jay Inslee after his office investigated the mistaken releases.

Between 2002 and 2015, the sentence miscalculations freed as many as 2,700 prisoners early, according to estimates by the state Department of Corrections (DOC).

In 2012, the family of a crime victim alerted DOC about the issue. But the agency ultimately decided against manually calculating sentences to make sure offenders were serving the correct sentences.

Meanwhile, a software-programming fix for the miscalculations got delayed 16 times — and wasn’t implemented until early 2016, after the problem became public.

Dunnington at the time of Inslee’s investigation was an IT business manager for DOC, a position that oversaw such programming fixes.

In the wake of the governor’s investigation, he received a permanent demotion to a senior IT worker. A handful of other state workers were also reprimanded or demoted, and a few of those involved resigned.

But the board’s decision stated that while Dunnington shared blame for failing to fix the long-running problem, he wasn’t solely responsible.

And since Dunnington didn’t have prior disciplinary actions in his decades-long DOC career, a temporary demotion was more suitable, according to the board’s decision.

Since Dunnington’s demotion already lasted more than a year, the board decision said he is eligible for retroactive reinstatement as of March 22.

In addition to appealing his demotion, Dunnington late last year also filed a claim against the state seeking damages for lost wages, including future pay. The claim describes Dunnington as a “scapegoat” who was unfairly demoted.

Officials have said two people were killed in 2015 by offenders who should still have been in prison.