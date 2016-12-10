An energy bill championed by Sen. Maria Cantwell died in the congressional session that ended Saturday. It included a provision to increase Yakima basin water supplies and improve salmon protection.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., had a frustrating end to the lame-duck session that adjourned Saturday as Congress failed to pass a bipartisan energy bill she had championed over the past year.

The energy bill, crafted by Cantwell and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, sailed through the Senate earlier this year. It became bogged down after the November election in a House-Senate Conference Committee, where some Republicans wanted to postpone energy legislation until President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The bill included a provision intended to increase Yakima basin water supplies during drought years and improve salmon protection.

Cantwell also hoped the legislation would reform the U.S. Forest Service budgeting for wildfires, which in big fire years sucks up money intended to support recreation, forestry and other programs.

The bill passed the Senate in April on an 85-12 vote, and included provisions to help modernize the electric grid, support more research into clean energy and permanently authorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund that finances protection of national parks, forests, refuges and other areas.

Cantwell also ended up on the defense during the lame-duck session, taking to the Senate floor Friday in an unsuccessful effort to defeat a last-minute provision in a water bill to ease environmental restrictions that, at times, have limited flows in California.

Cantwell blasted the measure as a rip-off for taxpayers, saying it included language that would allow dams to be built in 17 states without congressional review and skirt a collaborative process with communities, fishermen and other groups.