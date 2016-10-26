Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and a handful of other donors have poured $1 million into a late-campaign ad barrage to defeat state Supreme Court Justice Charlie Wiggins.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and a handful of other donors have poured $900,000 into a late-campaign ad barrage to defeat state Supreme Court Justice Charlie Wiggins.

A political-action committee called Citizens for Working Courts raised $550,000 in donations in recent weeks to support Wiggins’ challenger, Federal Way Municipal Court Judge Dave Larson.

Gates gave $200,000 to the PAC. Another $300,000 came from Vulcan, the real-estate-development company owned by fellow billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

That’s in addition to a separate PAC, Judicial Integrity Washington, which has raised more than $350,000 to fuel TV ads against Wiggins over a ruling that overturned a man’s child-pornography-possession conviction.

That PAC’s biggest donor is Ken Fisher, the Vancouver, Wash., billionaire who runs an investment firm.

“This is an attack on the credibility of the court,” Wiggins said, expressing astonishment over what he called an “eleventh hour” stroke of the pen by a group of billionaires.

The independent spending dwarfs the $205,000 raised by Wiggins’ campaign. Groups including Planned Parenthood have reported another $12,000 in independent spending to support him.

The Gates-funded PAC plans to air positive TV ads about Larson, said Michael Davis, president of Enterprise Washington, a pro-business group coordinating the effort.

Davis called Larson an extremely well-qualified and moderate judge who’d bring a balance to the Supreme Court.

“The court right now is just simply too divisive, too extreme and too polarizing in its decisions,” he said.

Davis didn’t name specific rulings, but pointed to the Association of Washington Business grading of the court’s decisions on business and regulatory issues.

Gates and other major donors to the effort also were big backers of the state’s charter-schools law, which was ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court last year.

Other donors to the Citizens for Working Courts PAC include former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, Microsoft president and chief legal officer Brad Smith, the Building Industry Association of Washington and the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.