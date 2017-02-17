As predicted when the police asked to be a protected class, a passel of other groups are lining up in Olympia to also try to get a piece of the state’s powerful anti-discrimination law.

In my column a month ago about how the police want to be a protected class, critics of the idea said it could open a flood of other professions angling for a perch in the state’s powerful anti-discrimination laws.

Were they ever right.

Since the “blue lives matter” legislation was introduced in the Legislature in Olympia, more than a dozen bills have been filed seeking anti-bias protection for one group or another.

Immigrants, veterans, school sports coaches, firefighters and bikers are among those also asking the state for special help to level the playing field.

Wait … bikers?

Yes, House Bill 1553 would, believe it or not, put anyone “wearing motorcycle-related or motorcycle club-related paraphernalia” in the hallowed list of protected classes right along with race, creed, gender and sexual orientation. It would make the “right to be free from discrimination” due to wearing your Harley gear a civil right on a par with being black.

More on that one in a minute, but … firefighters? I can see at least an argument for adding police, as they’re frequent targets of abuse and even attack. But don’t firefighters mostly get hailed as heroes and have women swoon over them?

The sports coaches thing is a special carve-out that would allow public school coaches to lead prayers after a game, based on the case of that Bremerton football coach who was fired for too much praying in 2015.

It’s doubtful many, or any, of these proposals will pass. But the sheer number of them suggests something is reaching a tipping point, either in society or with the entire premise of government trying to protect people from unfair treatment.

Take the biker bill. Motorcyclists, especially when they ride in loud herds, probably are singled out unfairly at times, including by police. The theory is that benign motorcycle clubs get confused with criminal gangs. And also that the movie “Easy Rider” put an unshakable suspicion on bikers forever.

So motorcycling clubs have been asking for special protection for some time. A few years back in Arizona, a bill making them a protected class almost passed.

But then bikers had a rally for the bill at the Arizona Capitol, and some of them wore Nazi symbols. This meant one protected class was hate-speeching another! The senators got confused by it all, and balked.

“Once we start down this road …,” one said, “ … how about persons who wear military uniforms? Certainly they ought to be protected as a class. What about young people, or what about little old ladies with gray hair?”

Likewise, here, why stop at cops and firefighters? Sure, they’re both far more popular and courageous than, say, newspaper columnists. But my email in-tray often reads like one long torrent of hate speech. No less than the president, in a tweet, just called my kind “the enemy of the American people.” Shouldn’t we journalists at least get special protection from him?

Seriously (and this transition means that in the previous paragraph, I was joking): We’re now at risk of going so overboard on discrimination protection that it loses all meaning.

At the same time all these groups are lining up for legal protection, a handful of bills are aimed at rolling back the entire enterprise. One in particular that won’t pass here but might pass nationally seeks to make it easier for businesses to discriminate as long as they have religious reasons for doing so. (The bill, HB 1217, is nominally in defense of the Richland florist who wouldn’t arrange flowers for a gay couple’s wedding.)

Excusing discrimination in the name of a dominant religion is troubling. That’s what needs to be resisted.

In the meantime, surely at least you firefighters and biker clubs can take care of yourselves? It becomes hard to defend the whole point of anti-discrimination law if you need a cheat sheet to remember who it applies to.