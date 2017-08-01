Bellevue City Council race will pit Nieuwenhuis against Brown

The results are in, and two candidates remain. Jared Nieuwenhuis and Karol Brown will proceed to November’s elections. Three other seats on the Bellevue City Council each have only two candidates. All will advance to the general election.

Two candidates for an open seat on the Bellevue City Council will advance to the November general election. In Tuesday returns, Jared Nieuwenhuis, a marketing executive and community volunteer, received 49 percent of the votes, while Karol Brown, an immigration attorney and longtime Democratic Party activist, drew 41 percent.

A third candidate in the race, Heidi Chiat, a former Bellevue substitute teacher, had 9 percent.

A key issue in the race is the siting of a homeless shelter for men. The current City Council agreed in August 2016 to explore an Eastgate location in partnership with King County.

Brown supports the location and said the council needs to move forward with the shelter and not “delay and stall.” She also supports the city’s partnering with nonprofit housing developers to build more units that are affordable for people who earn 50 to 80 percent of median income.

Nieuwenhuis supports a men’s shelter in Bellevue, but not at the Eastgate location. He is campaigning as a “champion of the neighborhoods” and said he will bring more outreach and transparency to shelter siting decisions.

Brown, a former chair of the 41st Legislative District Democrats, had raised about $28,000 through Aug. 1. Nieuwenhuis, a board member for the Lake Hills Neighborhood Association and LifeWife, a domestic-violence services organization, had raised $31,000.

