The new rules of politics — that you can shout any baloney you see on the internet, with no consequence other than that you win — were on display this year in a campaign right here in the Seattle area.

The election is long over, but today I want to revisit an episode from the campaigns because I think it speaks volumes to how politics is going to play out in the immediate future.

It was about a year ago that state Rep. Jay Rodne, R-Snoqualmie, took to the web to denounce Muslims as “barbarians” and generally freak out about what he claimed were plans by President Obama to “import 1.5 million Muslims into the U.S.”

“This is absolute madness! Islam is incompatible with western civilization!” Rodne wrote on Facebook. “In the interim, Amicans [sic], arm yourselves!!!!!”

This seemed ill-advised at the time. The opinions were offensive; the facts were wrong. Rodne was roundly fact-checked by the media and filleted by political opponents.

It’s worth recalling, now that the election has crowned winners and losers, that the stated source for Rodne’s fearful claims was an article in Breitbart News. Yes, that Breitbart, the one led by Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Stephen Bannon.

And if you drill a little deeper, the primary source for that Breitbart article was Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama. Yes, that Sessions, tapped by Trump to be the new U.S. attorney general.

Rodne got some fundamental details wrong. The Breitbart article paraphrased Sessions as saying the “U.S. has resettled about 1.5 million immigrants from Muslim nations” since September 11, 2001. So the immigration had already happened, and over a 15-year period.

But the article, and the Sessions news release it was based on, were both misleading. The topic of both was the controversial refugee program. Yet most of the figures used were not about that program.

The vast majority of those 1.5 million immigrants cited by Sessions were not refugees. They were folks who came to the country by the usual “green card” immigration pathways. That means that most had either a spouse or parent who is a U.S. citizen (about 65 percent of the yearly total), or they’re professionals, many highly degreed and recruited by American companies (15 percent.)

This context was not mentioned (probably because it doesn’t fit the “barbarian invasion” narrative.) Nor did the article note that 90 percent of all green-card immigrants are not Muslim anyway. More are Christian (60 percent), Buddhist or Hindu (15 percent), or nonbelievers (15 percent.)

Rodne did meet with some Muslim families in Snoqualmie six weeks later, but he never corrected the false statements. As Seattle Times reporter Joseph O’Sullivan reported in a “Truth Needle” feature that found Rodne’s claims to be false, immigration experts had “no idea of what Rep Rodne is referring to.”

But check out who won and who lost in the end. The original misleader (Sessions) will be the new attorney general. The megaphone (Bannon, Breitbart) is the new White House senior adviser. And the regurgitator (Rodne) just won re-election in the Eastside’s 5th Legislative District.

“There is a huge echo chamber of anti-Muslim misinformation ricocheting around the internet,” says Arsalan Bukhari, head of the local chapter of the Council on American-Islam Relations, who tried to call attention to this one at the time. “It’s so difficult to even keep up with it.”

It isn’t confined to immigration. Recently we’ve had the proposed national-security adviser pushing unhinged conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton and child-sex trafficking. The U.S. House Committee on Science, Space and Technology sent around a bogus climate-change denial article from Breitbart (there’s that name again.) The president-elect himself made a wild false claim about millions of illegal voters in the election.

It’s tempting to just shake your head and say “that’s crazy.” But the main take-aways from the Rodne story are: This stuff is not only purposeful. It works.

At the least, there’s no punishment for tossing out whatever fearmongering baloney you just read on the internet. Politicians are learning from the master, Trump. As long as you stick to whatever you’ve said and never apologize, then practically anything, no matter how false or damaging, goes.

It’s also tempting to say that all this post-truth politics is only a problem somewhere else. Well, it just worked right here, in the Eastside suburbs.