Voting procrastinators, The Seattle Times has you covered — because we’ve been covering the ins and outs of the major political contests.

It’s not too late to get informed and mark your primary ballot, which must be postmarked by Tuesday or placed in an official dropbox by 8 p.m.

If you’ve missed some of our stories, here is a sampling to get you in the loop about local candidates and issues:

Seattle mayor

Profiles of leading candidates Jenny Durkan, Jessyn Farrell, Bob Hasegawa, Mike McGinn, Cary Moon, Nikkita Oliver, and a quick look at how Harley Lever’s candidacy has resonated with a particular base. And here’s how candidates performed in a televised debate and reacted to sexual-abuse allegations involving Mayor Ed Murray.

King County Proposition 1

A proposed sales-tax increase of 0.1 percent — a penny for every $10 spent — would raise an estimated $67.4 million a year for about 350 arts, science and culture organizations. According to the campaign’s projections, it would cost $30 a year for a household with an income of $80,000.

Seattle City Council, Positions 8 and 9

Here’s a look at the Position 8 field of candidates who hope to succeed Councilmember Tim Burgess in the citywide seat. One-term incumbent M. Lorena González wants to keep her post, but faces six challengers for the citywide Position 9.

Port of Seattle Commission

Fifteen candidates are running for three spots and the job of overseeing Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, local port and cruise-ship terminals, and other properties, such as conference centers and marinas.

Seattle School Board

Check out our coverage, too, of races for Districts 5 and 7 as well as District 4 on the Seattle School Board (and our click-and-compare voter guide to the folks who want to run the city’s schools).

Eastside and Snohomish County races

Power in the state Senate could hinge on one Eastside race that is drawing big money and complaints about advertising. Housing affordability is a hot issue for an open spot on the Bellevue City Council; while a booming population is a large focus in the contest for three Snohomish County Council seats.