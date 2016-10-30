GOP governor candidate Bill Bryant has made Puget Sound’s traffic woes one of his main campaign themes, especially the troubles with I-405 toll lanes. Gov. Jay Inslee has sought to turn those criticisms back on Bryant, who in the past has supported tolling.

OLYMPIA — Hearing them portray each other, you’d think GOP gubernatorial candidate Bill Bryant invented tolling and Gov. Jay Inslee stands out in traffic with his hands out, single-handedly causing congestion on I-405.

Bryant, a former Port of Seattle commissioner, has elevated Puget Sound’s traffic woes to one of his main campaign themes against Inslee, a Democrat running for a second term.

At the forefront is the I-405 tolling pilot project that has frustrated motorists and earlier this year became a political shiv for Republicans.

Beginning in September 2015, the project added two toll lanes on each side of the freeway. While designed to relieve congestion, it shifted a key traffic choke point from Kirkland to Bothell, where there is no toll-lane exit, and the twin toll lanes narrow to one between Bothell and Lynnwood.

Tens of thousands of unhappy motorists have called for the tolls to be eliminated, and Inslee in reaction called for two more projects aimed at improving traffic flow.

The GOP-controlled state Senate in February effectively fired state Department of Transportation Secretary Lynn Peterson, in part because of the problems over I-405 tolling.

Since the saga began, more drivers are using the toll lanes than originally expected, bringing in enough revenue to help pay for projects to relieve congestion.

Bryant has roundly criticized Inslee over Puget Sound’s traffic congestion, including in a TV ad where he sits in traffic and orders a pizza while he waits.

In an interview, Bryant called the I-405 toll lane, “a social-engineering exercise. If you’re rich, you can get to work on time.” He added later: “Otherwise, you sit in bumper-to-brake-light traffic.”

His solution: Remove one of I-405’s toll lanes in each direction.

“It won’t be the only fix, but let’s try it out and see how much it improves,” he said.

Bryant has also called for smaller fixes to improve traffic flow on the freeway, as well as for more bus service.

In response, Inslee in televised gubernatorial debates has tried to turn the issue back on his challenger by pointing out Bryant has previously spoken out and acted in support of tolling.

Bryant was a member of the Puget Sound Regional Council’s executive board in 2010 when it released its Transportation 2040 plan. That plan emphasized a move toward high-occupancy toll lanes, as well as tolling individual bridges and highways.

And in a 2010 speech to the Seattle Rotary Club, Bryant listed four things to improve infrastructure funding to keep Washington’s ports competitive with other markets. In one of those, Bryant said, “We support new funding mechanisms, such as tolling and public-private-sector partnerships.”

In 2011, Bryant voted with other Port commissioners to oppose a ballot initiative that would have made it harder to use tolls as a major source of revenue to fund highway projects. That initiative, I-1125, failed on the November ballot that year.

By coming out against I-405 tolling in this year’s campaign, “Bill Bryant did a complete flip-flop in an election year in order to appeal to voters,” said Jamal Raad, Inslee campaign spokesman. “It doesn’t get more craven than that.”

Raad added that the tolling project was approved by the Legislature before Inslee took office. As to whether tolling should continue, Inslee is “open to hearing all the arguments after the two-year pilot,” Raad said.

Bryant said his criticism of the I-405 troubles and support for tolling in general aren’t mutually exclusive.

Tolling must be an option as revenue from gas taxes fails to keep up with needs in highway funding due in part to more fuel efficient vehicles, Bryant said. Technology to charge a per-mile fee on vehicles is another option, though Bryant said he has reservations about that.

Using tolling to replace gas-tax revenue, Bryant said, is “a very different conversation than let’s have a toll to regulate traffic flow” on I-405.

Bryant also suggested lawmakers use the state’s capital budget to provide more transportation dollars, in addition to the state’s existing transportation budget.

“The state doesn’t traditionally use the capital budget for transportation, but why not?” said Bryant. “Everything needs to be on the table.”

Bryant said his role with the Transportation 2040 plan focused on freight mobility, since he was representing the Port of Seattle at the time, not tolling.