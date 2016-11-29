The cases include a Clarkston man who may have signed his recently deceased wife’s name on a ballot envelope, and an Idaho resident who allegedly attempted to vote in both Washington and Idaho.

ASOTIN, Asotin County — The Asotin County prosecutor is investigating two cases of possible voter fraud in the Nov. 8 general election.

Prosecutor Ben Nichols said Monday he is reviewing documents to determine whether felony fraud charges will be filed in Asotin County Superior Court.

The Lewiston Tribune reported that the cases include a 63-year-old Clarkston man who may have signed his recently deceased wife’s name on a ballot envelope, and a 62-year-old Idaho resident who allegedly attempted to vote in both Washington and Idaho.

Asotin is Washington’s southeasternmost county, bordering both Idaho and Oregon.

Names of those suspected of fraud will be released if charges are filed.