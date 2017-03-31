The lawsuit stems from a 2015 investigation by the Public Disclosure Commission. That investigation alleged that during the 2012 campaign season, Eyman improperly used money raised for one measure for another.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a $2 million lawsuit Friday against Tim Eyman that accuses the tax activist of personally enriching himself with money collected around the time of the 2012 election.

“What I’m trying to achieve is to make sure Tim Eyman follows the law,” Ferguson said at a Seattle news conference.

Eyman and his for-profit company, Citizen Solutions, could face at least $1.8 million in penalties, Ferguson said, adding that he is also asking that Eyman return hundreds of thousands of dollars gathered for his initiative campaigns, and that the courts restrict his role in initiative campaigns.

“Tim Eyman personally profited from this transactions,” Ferguson said.

The lawsuit stems from a 2015 investigation by the Public Disclosure Commission (PDC). That investigation alleged that during the 2012 campaign season, Eyman improperly used money raised for one measure, Initiative 1185, for another one he was involved in, Initiative 517.

Initiative 1185 intended to reinstate a law that required a two-thirds vote by the Legislature to raise taxes. It passed that November, but the state Supreme Court eventually struck it down.

I-517 was an initiative to the Legislature designed to strengthen the power of initiative groups. Ultimately unsuccessful, I-517 would have given initiative sponsors more time to collect signatures and made it unlawful for anyone to have “an intimidating presence” within 25 feet of a signature gatherer.

That campaign season, Voters Want More Choices, an organization of which Eyman is an officer, paid the company Citizen Solutions $623,000 between April 2012 and July 2012 to gather signatures.

Then, that July, Citizen Solutions paid $308,000 to Eyman and his company, Watchdog for Taxpayers. Records state that Eyman took about $190,000 of that money and lent it to another group, Citizens in Charge, which was working on I-517.

Eyman kept the remaining amount of the $308,000 — about $118,000 — which was “used for personal living expenses to support his family,” according to records.

Neither the $308,000 payment to Eyman nor the $190,000 payment he made to Citizens in Charge was reported, according to records.

After releasing its investigation in that matter, the PDC voted unanimously to refer the investigation to the Attorney General’s Office. That decision was made after PDC staff said the penalties available for the commission to assess were too small for the allegations.

A more recent investigation, stemming from a May 2016 complaint, alleges spending and disclosure violations surrounding videos made by a different Eyman campaign.