Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is claiming victory after President Donald Trump signed a new, but much narrower, ban on travel to the United States from six Muslim-majority countries.

Ferguson is also promising a review of Trump’s new ban.

Trump’s executive order, signed Monday morning, limits travel to the United States for citizens of the six countries, but only for those seeking new visas. Those with pre-existing visas will be allowed to travel freely, as will those holding dual citizenship.

Trump’s new order also explicitly revokes his prior order, which had been on hold following a court challenge from Ferguson.

“By rescinding his earlier executive order, President Trump makes one thing perfectly clear: His original travel ban was indefensible — legally, constitutionally and morally,” Ferguson said in a prepared statement. “The President has capitulated on numerous key provisions blocked by our lawsuit, including bans on Green Card holders, visa holders and dual citizens, an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees, and explicit preferences based on religion.”

Trump’s first executive order initially banned green-card holders, but that part of the ban was relaxed days later after it sowed confusion and chaos at airports across the country.

The first executive order applied to citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The new order applies to those same countries, except for Iraq, which has been removed.

“We are carefully reviewing the new executive order to determine its impacts on Washington state and our next legal steps,” Ferguson said. “I will have further comment later today.”