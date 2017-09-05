The Seattle City Council voted to mention historic Filipino Town — alongside Chinatown, Japantown and Little Saigon — in a resolution meant to help the Chinatown International District grow.

Responding to an outcry from Filipino Americans and others, the Seattle City Council added “historic Filipino Town” on Monday to a resolution aimed at helping the Chinatown International District preserve its unique culture and history amid redevelopment.

When the resolution was initially drafted, it referenced the influence of Filipinos on the neighborhood, describing it as including “historic Manilatown” in addition to Chinatown, Japantown and Little Saigon.

But at some point before July 31, when the council approved the resolution in conjunction with an upzone of Chinatown ID, the words “historic Manilatown” were quietly removed.

That change upset many in Seattle’s Filipino-American community, including former Councilmember Dolores Sibonga, who spoke out at a council meeting the next week.

“You essentially denied and denigrated my existence,” said Sibonga, who grew up in Chinatown International District and whose parents ran a restaurant there.

Though businesses and institutions with Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese roots are now more prominent and numerous in the neighborhood, it was a longstanding hub for Filipinos and remains important to members of the community.

For instance, Filipino Americans who for decades worked in Alaskan canneries during the summer lived in the neighborhood and had their union headquarters there.

“Filipinos had restaurants, stores, barbershops, fraternal lodges, social clubs, newspapers, labor unions,” Sibonga told the council at the Aug. 7 meeting.

“Apologize, acknowledge and celebrate Filipino Town. I was there.”

Council President Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Rob Johnson, who chairs the council’s land-use committee, expressed regret and labeled the omission a mistake.

“We did make a deletion of the term Manilatown based on what we thought was some feedback,” from Chinatown ID constituents, Harrell said at the Aug. 7 meeting, calling the council’s outreach inadequate. “We could have done a better job.”

The council voted 8-0 to Monday to amend the resolution.

The term Manilatown was used by the late Filipino-American leader Bob Santos, a Chinatown ID and social-justice activist, according to the updated resolution.

But Filipino Town was the term mentioned in 1986, when the Seattle Chinatown Historic District was successfully nominated for the National Register of Historic Places, the updated resolution says.

Devin Cabanilla, who helped write a letter to the council about the resolution last month, hailed Monday’s move, calling it an opportunity to reflect on the contributions of Filipinos Americans in Seattle.