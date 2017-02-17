Lawmakers in Olympia are working on big things this session. But there’s no shortage of fun, strange bills in addition to the weightier work.

Lawmakers in Olympia are working on big things this session.

They are trying to find a way to adequately fund basic education, years after the state Supreme Court’s McCleary ruling.

They’re looking at changes for Washington’s law on police use of deadly force. Lawmakers are also considering means of removing lead from public water lines that connect to schools.

And then, there’s Bigfoot.

Sen. Ann Rivers, in an effort to recognize “that Sasquatch has made immeasurable contributions to Washington state’s cultural heritage and ecosystem,” filed a bill to designate the monster “as the official cryptid of the state of Washington.”

Yes, we’re a state of Bigfoot believers. But … really?

Lawmakers have their reasons for proposing such legislation. Sometimes they desire attention or want to have some harmless fun. The little problems, no matter how silly, need fixing, too. Symbolic gestures can be important, of course.

There’s no shortage of strange, fun bills in Olympia this session.

Here are five of particular interest:

A Washington split

Three lawmakers from Eastern Washington propose splitting Washington state to create a new state called “Liberty” in House Joint Memorial 4000.

The state can’t split itself, though. The proposal would merely request that the president and Congress take action to carve out the new state.

As The Spokesman-Review reports, this has been proposed before (in 2015, 2005, 1991 and 1985), and won’t pick up any more traction this time around.

For the east-side Republicans who proposed this measure, however, it’s a great way to needle those thin-skinned, west-side liberals!

Protect the children … from the terrors of UV rays

Let the kids have their sunscreen! The Student Sun Safety Education Act (Senate Bill 5404 and House Bill 1573) would allow parents, students and school personnel to apply over-the-counter sunscreen. Schools would also be “encouraged to educate students about sun safety guidelines.”

It might seem strange, but the bills address a real issue. According to a Senate bill report, sunscreen is considered a medication by the state superintendent’s office. Medications, even ones sold over the counter, can’t be applied without written consent of a parent, guardian or health professional.

These bills would relax those requirements, and presumably prevent kindergartners from roasting alive on field day.

The Senate version of the bill has advanced through the K-12 Education committee.

Biker discrimination

Get out your leather pants, spiky helmets and skull patches: House Bill 1553 would recognize “wearing motorcycle-related or motorcycle club-related paraphernalia” as a civil right, in an effort to prevent discrimination and profiling.

Wearing biker clothes would join race, creed, color, national origin, sex, honorably discharged veteran or military status, sexual orientation and disability as civil rights.

The bill has not had a hearing.

Lawmakers are fun, guys!

Chanterelle lovers, step aside, the pine mushroom would be crowned Washington’s king under Senate Bill 5723 and House Bill 1812.

The Legislature would acknowledge the pine mushroom (Tricholoma magnivelare), known as the American matsutake, as the official state fungi.

The bills note the pine mushroom is “notably sought after for its distinct smell and delicious flavor.”

The pine mushroom would join a growing list of official state symbols, including our very own state vegetable (the Walla Walla sweet onion), state gem (petrified wood) and state fossil (Columbian mammoth).

Students at Evergreen State College helped write the bill and pitched it to the House Committee on State Government, Elections & Information Technology Wednesday, noting the pine mushroom’s significance to the Japanese-American community, its role in making the ecosystem healthier and its importance as a symbol of state pride.

Save the whales … from pesky drones

House Bill 1031 would prevent people from flying drones within 200 feet of our treasured resident orcas. Researchers would be granted an exemption from the law.

Washington state law already says vessels and “other objects” cannot come within that distance of southern resident orcas, and the state Attorney General’s Office has said drones would likely qualify under existing law.

But, with our orcas in decline, the bill would leave nothing to chance in preventing the annoyance of our state marine mammal.

If the bill were to become law, the Department of Fish and Wildlife would be able to fine violators $500 in addition to statutory assessments.