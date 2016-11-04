Nicole Macri and Dan Shih are running for the House seat representing Capitol Hill and Fremont. Macri and Shih are very similar on policy, but the district has a history of electing representatives who move on to higher office.

State Rep. Brady Walkinshaw is vacating his Seattle seat in the state Legislature to run for higher office: U.S. Congress.

His predecessor left the position to become a state senator. So did his predecessor (who’s now the mayor of Seattle). And his predecessor too. And his predecessor before that.

Before Walkinshaw, you have to go back to 1982 to find a representative from Position 1 in the 43rd Legislative District who did not go on to higher office.

The district, which covers downtown, Capitol Hill, Fremont, Phinney Ridge and the University District, has a penchant for producing political leaders. Its other state representative is Frank Chopp, the Speaker of the House. Jim McDermott, Seattle’s congressman for a quarter century, represented District 43 before he went to Congress.

The race to replace Walkinshaw features two progressive candidates — both Democrats — who agree on most of the issues, and both say they have no (current) interest in higher office.

Nicole Macri, the deputy director of the Downtown Emergency Service Center, an organization providing services to the homeless, won the eight-person primary by a big margin, collecting more than 52 percent of the vote.

Her opponent is Dan Shih, a plaintiffs lawyer with the firm Susman Godfrey, who came in second with about 25 percent of the vote.

Shih has raised about $228,000 for his campaign, Macri about $165,000.

Both candidates say they want to fix Washington’s tax system, calling it regressive. They both support a capital-gains tax and an income tax, while recognizing the latter is unlikely.

Both stress increasing education funding to comply with the Supreme Court’s McCleary decision, and finding solutions to Seattle’s affordable housing crisis as key goals.

“On policy issues we’re pretty aligned,” Macri said, laughing. “The main distinction between Dan and I is our background and our style.”

Macri, who also is president of the board of the Washington Low Income Housing Alliance, cites her experience working with a wide variety of groups on homelessness — the homeless, neighborhood groups, elected officials, unions — as evidence that she can help build the coalitions necessary to pass legislation.

Shih, who serves on the board of the ACLU of Washington, emphasizes that he wants to champion “smart progressive” policies, is eager to work hard and wants to help low-income people and the most vulnerable in society.

The biggest policy difference between the two is probably their stance on Initiative 732, the carbon tax on the ballot this year. Shih supports it, Macri opposes it.

Macri said she’s been convinced by leading environmental groups, many of which oppose the initiative because it uses the new tax money to cut other taxes rather than invest in clean energy projects, and because it was not developed with enough input from low-income groups and people of color.

“It really puts urgency in front of what will be effective policy,” Macri said.

Shih supports the carbon tax, calling it not only good environmental policy, but also “the most progressive change, tax-wise, that the state will have seen in a very long time.”

He accused Macri of objections akin to “dog-whistle statements, like racial justice, without even tying it to anything tangible or specific.”

Another difference: Both candidates support Hillary Clinton for president, although Macri said she supported Bernie Sanders in the primary.

Shih said he didn’t caucus for either candidate in the primary — he was busy campaigning, he said — but he did donate $1,000 to Clinton’s campaign while the primary was still competitive.