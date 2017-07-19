With a Thursday deadline fast approaching, Washington lawmakers are searching for a compromise deal on rural water use that would also clear the way for a state construction budget.

OLYMPIA — The stage is set for Washington lawmakers to get their last big deal of the year.

All they need is an actual deal.

With Thursday the final day in a third overtime legislative session, Democratic and Republican lawmakers kept working on a rural water-use bill to address the state Supreme Court’s Hirst decision.

Without a water-use deal, Senate Republicans have said they won’t move forward a two-year construction budget that includes about $1 billion in school-construction money.

If the Legislature fails to pass those bills, Washingtonians around the state — from rural property owners trying to build homes, to school districts trying to build facilities — will face the consequences.

One lawmaker Wednesday signaled an agreement may be in sight to address the 2016 Hirst decision. That ruling effectively stopped the drilling of some domestic water wells, putting on hold some rural home construction.

“We’re in the process of putting together what I think mostly likely will be a final offer,” Rep. Larry Springer, D-Kirkland and one of the Hirst negotiators, said Wednesday.

Springer, who declined to discuss details of the talks, said negotiators were hoping to have final proposal “in a couple of hours.”

If they can reach a deal, rank-and-file lawmakers could be briefed by Thursday morning, Springer said.

“We’ve told all of our members to just assume you’re going to be in Olympia tomorrow,” he added.

Lawmakers involved in the negotiations have said a compromise amendment offered earlier by Rep. David Taylor, R-Moxee, is at least part of the framework for finding an agreement.

House Majority Leader Rep. Pat Sullivan, D-Covington, said this week that negotiators were also discussing new ideas.

Republicans have previously proposed effectively rolling back the Hirst decision.

That court decision set counties scrambling to figure out how to determine whether water is legally available, and threw up an obstacle to some people trying to build homes.

But some Democrats, and Washington’s Native American tribes, have opposed a full-scale rollback. The tribes say they are concerned about the overuse of water, which could hurt their treaty rights, as well as fisheries.

As the clock ticks down in Olympia, legislators have been scrambling to line up all dominoes for a last-minute sprint.

By Tuesday evening, Democratic and Republican lawmakers had reached a tentative agreement on a capital-construction budget that includes nearly $1 billion for school construction, according to Sen. David Frockt, D-Seattle.

Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, said earlier in the week that lawmakers were getting a better handle on details and implications of the Hirst ruling.

“It was disappointing more work didn’t get done on it” earlier in the session, Kretz said. But, “I think people are understanding it now.”

“Plus, there’s a lot of pressure to get capital (budget) passed,” he added.

A new two-year capital-construction budget is expected to spend about $4 billion in projects across Washington.

A version that passed the House this month includes about $1 billion toward school construction and renovations around the state.

It contains more than $100 million to add capacity to Washington’s mental-health system, which has endured years of problems and court rulings ordering improvements.

The capital budget also spends about $18 million to help prevent wildfires. And it provides the last part of funding for a new Burke Museum at the University of Washington.

Lawmakers have set a record this year for the most time spent in session. They narrowly avoided a July 1 partial government shutdown by printing up a state operating-budget agreement — which funds schools, parks, prisons and other services — on the last day possible.