OLYMPIA — Anti-tax campaigner Tim Eyman is facing three new complaints about his campaign-finance practices.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Monday announced that he has filed complaints in Thurston County Superior Court alleging shoddy accounting and improper disclosure of contributions.

Ferguson says three of Eyman’s political committees improperly repaid loans totaling over $1 million received from Eyman and others; failed to disclose the source of more than $100,000 in contributions; and failed to disclose spending on campaign ads and loan interest payments.

Eyman says his committees have tried to follow the law and will work to amend disclosure reports to fix any problems.

The Attorney General’s Office filed the complaints Friday, a day after announcing Eyman and his political committees had paid $20,000 in costs related to allegations that they delayed an investigation of campaign-finance practices.