One victim, a female, was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

The King County sheriff’s Marine Rescue Unit has rescued two people who became trapped on a small island in the Green River, east of Auburn. One of the victims is being flown to a Seattle hospital.

The rescue occurred at Flaming Geyser State Park. The victims were reportedly on a small island near a bridge and calling for help when rescuers arrived, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Both were rescued from the island just before 3:30 p.m. Their conditions were not immediately known.

One victim, a female, will be taken to Harborview Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet. The second victim, a male, is said to be fine.

The sheriff’s office initially indicated the pair were juveniles, but their ages were not immediately released.

On Sunday, 16-year-old Issaquah boy is presumed to have drowned after disappearing in the South Fork of the Snoqualmie River. The search for the boy has been suspended because of hazardous river conditions.

Rivers in the area are moving swiftly, with extremely cold water from snow melt. Washington State Parks and the U.S. Coast Guard are warning that this summer could prove to be more deadly than usual because mountain snow is melting at a much slower rate than usual.