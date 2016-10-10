The attack reportedly happened near Ecola State Park on Monday.

PORTLAND — Police say a shark has attacked a person who was in the water north of Cannon Beach off the Oregon coast.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a male was attacked near Ecola State Park on Monday.

Oregon State Police spokesman Lt. Steve Mitchell says the man was possibly being flown to a hospital and said no further information was immediately available.

The Associated Press