The attack reportedly happened near Ecola State Park on Monday.
PORTLAND — Police say a shark has attacked a person who was in the water north of Cannon Beach off the Oregon coast.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a male was attacked near Ecola State Park on Monday.
Oregon State Police spokesman Lt. Steve Mitchell says the man was possibly being flown to a hospital and said no further information was immediately available.
