Police and firefighters responded before 7 a.m. to a report of a missing man likely in the water in Lake Union.

Rescuers are searching for a man reportedly missing in the water in Lake Union, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Firefighters searched in  vain for more than an hour early Sunday for the man, and then turned their efforts over to the Seattle Police Department.

Police officers and the Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of an adult male missing, and perhaps in the water, just before 7 a.m. near 1900 Westlake Ave. North. By 8:45, firefighters had handed over the investigation to police, the department said in a Tweet.

