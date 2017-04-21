The train’s conductor and engineer blasted the horn and the conductor even stepped onto a walkway on the front of the train’s engine to shout at the woman.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 26-year-old Oregon woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a freight train in the Portland suburb of Beaverton.

Police spokesman Mike Rowe said Friday it appears Cindy Rodriguez was distracted by her cellphone and continued to walk into the train’s path despite multiple warnings.

Rowe says the train’s conductor and engineer blasted the horn and the conductor even stepped onto a walkway on the front of the train’s engine to shout at Rodriguez.

Crossing guards and warning lights were functioning.

She was not using ear buds.

Rowe says detectives have not been able to speak with Rodriguez.