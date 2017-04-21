The train’s conductor and engineer blasted the horn and the conductor even stepped onto a walkway on the front of the train’s engine to shout at the woman.
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 26-year-old Oregon woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a freight train in the Portland suburb of Beaverton.
Police spokesman Mike Rowe said Friday it appears Cindy Rodriguez was distracted by her cellphone and continued to walk into the train’s path despite multiple warnings.
Rowe says the train’s conductor and engineer blasted the horn and the conductor even stepped onto a walkway on the front of the train’s engine to shout at Rodriguez.
Crossing guards and warning lights were functioning.
Most Read Stories
- What we know about the shooting of 2 Seattle police officers WATCH
- 3 police officers shot in downtown Seattle WATCH
- Utah girl shot in head by teens: 'I'm tougher than a bullet' VIEW
- Starbucks barista has social-media meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
She was not using ear buds.
Rowe says detectives have not been able to speak with Rodriguez.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.