The two police officers who fatally shot Charleena Lyles in Seattle on Sunday have been identified as Steven McNew and Jason Anderson, who both worked in the North Precinct.

McNew, 34, was hired by the Seattle Police Department in February 2008, department spokesman Sean Whitcomb said late Tuesday. Anderson, 32, was hired in April 2015. Both remain on paid administrative leave.

Both officers had undergone Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) and one was a certified CIT officer, which means he had undergone additional intensive de-escalation and mental-health intervention training, Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole said Monday.

The two officers responded after Lyles called police Sunday to report a burglary. The police department says Lyles was armed with two knives after the two officers arrived at her apartment in Brettler Family Place in Magnuson Park. Three of Lyles’ four children were home when she was fatally shot.

Hundreds of people attended a rally Tuesday evening outside the apartment complex, where family members and friends expressed their anger and sorrow over Lyles’ death. They then walked miles to the Montlake Bridge, chanting her name and hold up signs with her photo on it.