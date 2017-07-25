Epic Events said the movies were canceled due to “security concerns that have evolved into public safety issues at Magnuson Park.”

Seattle police say there has been no increase in violence at Magnuson Park, which contradicts the impression left by organizers of the abruptly canceled “Movies at Magnuson Park.”

Doug Borneman, president and producer of Epic Events, which puts on the event, issued a statement Monday saying the outdoor-movie series had been canceled for the remainder of the year due to “security concerns that have evolved into public safety issues at Magnuson Park.”

On Tuesday, Borneman said the decision came after he talked to the parents of two teens who attended the last showing on Thursday and were robbed in the park: a 13-year-old boy who was stripped of his shoes and backpack, and a teen girl whose cellphone was taken after she was slapped.

“It seems Magnuson Park is not the safest on any night and it may not be right for family-friendly events,” he said. “We can secure the area of our event and most of the parking areas, but there is a lot of space and a lot of shadows.”

Seattle police confirmed that there had been two reported robbery incidents on July 20, but, along with Seattle Parks and Recreation, countered the notion that there has been an increase in violence at the park, or that the park is unsafe.

“The recent events are really unfortunate, but there have not been any upticks in violence or trends in the park,” said Jonah Spangenthal-Lee, the Seattle Police Department’s deputy director of communications.

Spangenthal-Lee said he searched for police reports of violent incidents involving moviegoers in the park and found only two recent ones, both from Thursday night. In one, a 15-year-old girl was “confronted by another girl who was believed to be in her teens and she had her purse taken and there was an attempted phone snatch.”

In another, “a male suspect confronted two teenage boys, struck one and stole a cellphone and a backpack.”

Spangenthal-Lee said, “We’re not minimizing these two cases at all — robbery is a serious crime — but the park is safe.”

According to a spokeswoman for Seattle Parks and Recreation, Epic Events obtained a permit to host the outdoor-movie series, which was in its seventh year, with the proviso that the manager provides security for the event.

The parks spokeswoman, Rachel Schulkin, said park employees had not reported any unusual incidents or reports of violence at Magnuson Park.

Borneman said the decision to shut down the event may seem to some like an “overcorrection,” but he said he “talked to two parents, they were distraught and that was enough for me,” he said.

There were five more screenings planned on Thursdays this summer. The canceled movies: July 27, “Willy Wonka;” Aug. 3, “La La Land;” Aug. 10, “The Lego Batman Movie;” Aug. 17, “Fantastic Beasts;” Aug. 24, “The Princess Bride.”