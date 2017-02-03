Local NewsPhoto & Video Plunge, shiver, repeat! Originally published February 3, 2017 at 7:38 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Voices raised to increase awareness about sexual assault Snack time at Lincoln Park SAM lobby welcomes ‘Middle Fork’ sculpture Volunteers brave the frigid waters of Puget Sound to raise money for Washington Special Olympics on Friday. Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer Alan Berner Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryMax Wilcox, classical producer and Grammy winner, dies in Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.