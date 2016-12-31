Two adults, ages 18 and 19, and a juvenile, 16, were arrested after ambushing a delivery woman.

An Olympia police dog followed the scent of pizza Thursday night to find three teens suspected of robbing a pizza delivery woman.

Two adults, ages 18 and 19, were booked into Thurston County Jail. Superior Court Judge James Dixon on Friday set bail at $100,000 for each. Bail was set at $90,000 for a 16-year-old, who also was arrested.

The group placed an order, said Lt. Paul Lower of the Olympia Police Department, and the delivery woman tried to deliver pizza to an apartment in the 2300 block of Ninth Avenue Southwest about 9:40 p.m. No one answered the door.

She reported that the teens then jumped out of the bushes, one holding a gun. She said they ordered her to drop the pizza, and they ran off with it.

The police dog and his handler, Officer Bill Smith, arrived at the scene, and the dog was able to follow the scent of the pizza down the road to where one of the three was hiding in the bushes, Lower said.

As officers arrested him, he pointed out the two others in a van.

The suspects told police they threw the gun — an airsoft gun — in the bushes, Lower said.

Deputy Prosecutor Megan Winder said Friday the gun hadn’t been found. She said that whether the gun was an airsoft gun or not, the victim believed she was being threatened with a real gun.