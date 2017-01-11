Local NewsPhoto & Video Pink sunset on Cascade peaks Originally published January 11, 2017 at 8:42 pm The Cascade Mountains loom in the distance at sunset after another clear, crisp day in the Pacific Northwest. This view of the Cascade Range looks east along the King-Snohomish county line near Meridian Avenue North in Shoreline. The forecast calls for mostly sunny, cold weather for the rest of the week, with next week warming up into the 40s and bringing rain. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times) The Cascade Mountains loom in the distance at sunset after another clear, crisp day in the Pacific Northwest. Share story By Seattle Times staffThe Seattle Times Seattle Times staff Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryActivists who oppose new youth jail in Seattle file appeal Previous StoryNew Washington lands commissioner sworn in
