Local NewsRetail Pike Place Market expansion is officially open Originally published June 29, 2017 at 8:10 pmUpdated June 29, 2017 at 8:20 pm Pike Place Market expansion is officially openBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Progress on I-90 light-rail work Seattle Pride Parade: Scenes from PrideFest in downtown Cool scenes from a hot day around Seattle Related Stories Enviro groups appeal state permits for $1.8 billion methanol plant in Kalama Cherries and berries spared by Monday’s big storm A big crowd attends the grand opening of the expansion at the Pike Place Market in Seattle. Share story By Seattle Times staff Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryEnviro groups appeal state permits for $1.8 billion methanol plant in Kalama
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.