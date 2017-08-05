Passers-by stopped and herded the pig through an opening in barriers along the interstate so it wouldn’t walk into traffic.

Washington State Highway Patrol says a large pig headed to auction jumped from a trailer on Interstate 5 near Federal Way.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the pig made the leap at about 10 a.m. Saturday and passers-by stopped and herded the pig through an opening in barriers along the interstate so it wouldn’t walk into traffic.

Johnson said the pig had some scrapes but otherwise appeared uninjured.

He didn’t have an estimate of the pig’s weight, but it appeared significantly larger than the people herding it as seen on Washington Department of Transportation cameras along the interstate.

Johnson said the owner returned within about 45 minutes to reclaim the pig, and no citations were issued.