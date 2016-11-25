The 26th annual My Macy's Holiday Parade in downtown Seattle drew hundreds Friday. The parade included 25 inflatable floats, marching bands, a dancing Christmas tree and more.

The festive parade has 25 inflatable floats, marching bands and hundreds of characters, including a dancing Christmas tree, local favorites Seattle Seahawks’ Blitz, Blue Thunder and Sea Gals; the Seattle Sounders FC band; the Mariner Moose riding the Moose Mobile, and local dog clubs with Scottish terriers, sheepdogs, Dalmatians and Saint Bernards, many in holiday attire.

Friday afternoon, a Black Lives Matter protest is planned in downtown Seattle, a demonstration likely to coincide with the annual Christmas tree lighting at Fourth Avenue and Pine Street.

Organizers are calling for people to forgo shopping to instead protest racial and social injustice and police shootings of people of color, according to a Facebook page that states “#BlackLives Matter, Not Black Friday.”

The protest begins at 1 p.m. at Westlake Park and is scheduled to run until 8 p.m. The tree lighting and the lighting of the star on the Macy’s building, followed by a fireworks show if weather permits, are to begin around 5 p.m.

Seattle police will have a large presence as people pour into downtown.

Information from The Seattle Times archive included in this report.