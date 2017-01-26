The woman was hit by a car and suffered serious leg injuries, police said.

A woman was hit by a car Thursday morning at Northeast 65th Street and Roosevelt Way Northeast and was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a Volkswagen GTI traveling westbound on 65th, police said in a news release. The driver, a woman, remained at the scene while Seattle Fire Department medics took the pedestrian to Harborview Medical Center with serious leg injuries.

Police said the driver did not show any signs of impairment.