The two crashes occurred in the same area late Friday night snarling northbound and southbound traffic for hours.

A 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night as she was crossing southbound Interstate 5 in Chehalis to meet friends, according to a Washington State Patrol trooper.

Shortly later, a semitruck and car collided in the same area, though in the interstate’s northbound lanes, resulting in serious injuries, according to Trooper Will Finn’s Twitter.

Authorities arrested the driver of the semitruck on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Finn.

It’s unclear who was injured or how many people were involved in that incident.

Southbound and northbound lanes of the interstate were tied up for hours.

No further details on the crashes were immediately available.