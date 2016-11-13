Hundreds rallied at Cal Anderson Park, then marched through Seattle to Westlake Center downtown to protest and “mourn” the election of Donald Trump.

Hundreds marched through Seattle on Sunday afternoon to protest and mourn last week’s election of self-described billionaire businessman and reality-television star Donald J. Trump as president of the United States.

Protesters gathering at Cal Anderson Park in Capitol Hill held signs that ranged from the defiant — “I will not accept a fascist America!” and “I am not afraid” — to the melancholy, such as a cardboard sign that had “free hugs” written next to a smiley face.

Many still hadn’t recovered from the shock of Trump’s surprise victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton, nor the fissures across America’s political and cultural landscape that the bitter campaign revealed.

Anti-Trump protesters march after departing “Love Over Hate: A Rally for Inclusion,” Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Eileen Maloney, a 69-year old Capitol Hill resident, said that she spent most of the week leading up to the election in Florida, where most of the people she encountered were, to her surprise, rabidly opposed to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

“People would tell us things like ‘She is a murderer,’ ” Maloney said. “I’ve heard a lot of things have been compared to 1860,” the divisive election of Abraham Lincoln that led to the Civil War.

Maloney’s neighbor, Lynn Champan, said Trump’s election was a sign that “we all have very short memories,” and expressed concern about a potential setback for women’s rights.

“I was very active in the ’60s. I’ll just do it again,” Chapman said.

At the Cal Anderson Park gathering, children played as their parents joined the crowd singing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” Cohen died this past week, and the song has become a favorite among protesters after the election.

The crowd also sang Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land.”

Some of the activists said Trump’s election was prompting them to become more active in their communities and to reach out to those who voted for Trump. Melissa Robinson, 25, carried a sign that said simply, “I will listen.”

“It’s important to listen to the other side,” she said.

Lexi Menth, 25, said she had protested Trump at his campaign rally in Everett last summer. She said she opposes not the person, but “the hate” against certain groups his message has conveyed.

“We’re just going to keep being active,” Menth said.

After the park rally, the crowd, escorted by police, marched downtown to Westlake Center.